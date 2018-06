Beder Caicedo (left), a player for Ecuadorian club Barcelona, marks Lucas Barrios (center) of Brazilian club Gremio during a Copa Libertadores match on 25 October 2017 at the Barcelona Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jaime Echeverria

Chile's Gary Medel (right) and Paraguay's Lucas Barrios in action during a 2018 World Cup qualifying match on 31 August 2017 at Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) in action against Gremio's Lucas Barrios (R) during the FIFA Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Brazilian club Gremio in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 16 December 2017. Real Madrid won 1-0. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Argentine-born Paraguayan striker Lucas Barrios said in a video uploaded to Chilean club Colo Colo's Twitter page that he was thrilled to be returning to El Cacique after a nine-year absence.

"Welcome home, Lucas! The great Lucas Barrios, two-time champion with El Cacique, returns to Monumental (Stadium)," Colo Colo tweeted.