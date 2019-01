Atletico Madrid's midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez (2L), Argentinian forward Angel Correa (C-R), and Spanish defender Juanfran Torres (C), among others, during a team's training session at Majadahonda sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Atletico Madrid's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (R) and Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic, attend a training session at Majadahonda sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

France defender Lucas Hernandez and Portugal winger Gelson Martins joined Atletico Madrid's group practice at the club's facilities in Majadahonda on Monday as the team prepared for the upcoming Copa del Rey clash against Girona.

Hernandez, best known as Lucas, started the session individually with the physiotherapist before joining his teammates for regular training.