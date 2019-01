Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone (R), gives instructions to his players during a training session at the team's sports facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIÁN MARISCAL

Atletico Madrid's France defender Lucas Hernandez has been on Saturday given a medical clearance to play as the team concluded its preparations for its upcoming La Liga game against Levante.

Lucas has been on the sideline for five games since sustaining a right knee injury during Atletico's 3-0 La Liga win over Alaves on Dec. 8, but it seemed to be a thing of the past as he trained normally with the team.