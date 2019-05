Matthijs de Ligt (R) of Ajax scores against Tottenham Hotspur during the second leg of a Champions League semifinal at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 8. EFE-EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Lucas Moura (L) of Tottenham Hotspur scores against Ajax in the second leg of a Champions League semifinal tie at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 8. EFE-EPA/OLAF KRAAK

Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino (C) joins his players in celebrating their victory over Ajax in a Champions League semifinal tie at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 8. EFE-EPA/OLAF KRAAK

Tottenham Hotspur are through to their first Champions League final thanks to a Lucas Moura hat trick here Wednesday in the semifinal second leg against Ajax.

Trailing 1-0 after the first leg in London, Spurs conceded two more goals at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena before the Brazilian caught fire in the second half to level the tie at 3-3 and allow the Premier League club to advance on away goals.