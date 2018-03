Spain national soccer team midfielder Saul Ñiguez speaks during a press conference following a training session at Las Rozas Soccer City on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ángel Díaz

Spain national soccer team winger Lucas Vazquez speaks during a press conference following a training session at Las Rozas Soccer City on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGEL DIAZ

Real Madrid's Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez on Saturday said he hoped Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will play in the highly-anticipated friendly clash between the two national teams.

Messi was left on the bench during Argentina's 2-0 friendly win over Italy due to muscle fatigue concerns, casting doubt on his participation in Tuesday's game against Spain.