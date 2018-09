Photo provided by Argentina's Banfield soccer club on Sept. 30, 2018, showing Lucia Barbuto posing at the club's Florencio Sola in Banfield, Argentina. Barbuto is the first woman to be tapped to head an Argentine first-division soccer club. EFE-EPA/CLUB BANFIELD/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Lucia Barbuto on Oct. 8 will become the first women selected to head a first-division Argentine soccer club. The future boss of Banfield told EFE that she hopes to be the first of many female club presidents, adding that the milestone was achieved due to the feminist movement.

Barbuto, 33, is the Buenos Aires club's current auditor and was selected by the organization to head it, with none of the opposition groups presenting any other candidates.