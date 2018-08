Atletico Madrid's Portuguese striker, Gelson Martins (R) and Spanish midfielders Saul Niguez (L) and Jorge Resurreccion 'Koke' (C), during a team's training session at Majadahonda Sports City in Madrid, Spain, August 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Atletico Madrid Argentine striker Luciano Vietto on Thursday left the squad's training session over muscular pain.

During the morning session, the 24-year-old felt muscular discomfort after less than an hour of practice and left the field in the middle of the session accompanied by Dr. Oscar Celada, the La Liga side's first team doctor.