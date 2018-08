Madrid-based Spanish side Rayo Vallecano's latest defensive acquisition Luis Advincula on Wednesday told reporters during his unveiling that he felt home at the new club given the jersey resembled that of his national team Peru, which he represented at the Russia World Cup.

The 28-year-old, who plays full-back, said he was delighted to have the opportunity to play in La Liga, which to him is the best competition in the world. Advincula joined Rayo on loan and the club has the option to buy him.