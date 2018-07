A file picture former FC Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique smiling on the bench during the King's Cup round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Jan. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Luis Enrique Martínez, a former international attacking midfielder, has been appointed head coach of Spain's national team, the country's royal federation of soccer said Monday.

Enrique, 48, who played at Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and most notably at Barcelona before becoming the Catalan powerhouse's head coach, has agreed to be Spain's coach for the next two years, federation president Luis Rubiales said at a press conference.