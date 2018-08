Spanish National Soccer Team's head coach Luis Enrique Martinez attends a press conference at Sport City in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spanish National Soccer Team's head coach Luis Enrique Martinez speaks at a press conference at Sport City in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Luis Enrique Martinez made many changes to his first roster as Spain's national team coach for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against England and Croatia, the Spanish soccer federation revealed on Friday.

The coach excluded Pepe Reina, Jordi Alba and Nacho Monreal and capped other players such as Diego Llorente and Alvaro Morata.