President of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales (C), RFEF's sports director, Jose Francisco Molina (R), and Spanish national soccer team's assistant coach Robert Moreno (L) attend a press conference in Madrid, Spain, June 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Spain's head coach Luis Enrique reacts during a UEFA Nations League, league A, group 4, soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Martinez Valero stadium, in Elche, eastern Spain, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Morell

Luis Enrique has left his position as the coach of Spain's national soccer team and will be replaced by his assistant, Robert Moreno.

Enrique left his post over family issues and presented his resignation to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).