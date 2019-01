Ricardo Kaka (R), the Brazilian former football player and former Portuguese football player Luis Figo (L) receive a shirt from Saddam Hussein, Pakistani football team captain, during a press conference, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Luis Figo (L), former Portuguese football player and Ricardo Kaka (R), the Brazilian former football player talks with supporters during a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Luis Figo (L), former Portuguese football player and Ricardo Kaka (R), the Brazilian former football player shakes hands during a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Retired Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo and former Brazilian star Kaka on Thursday presented two soccer matches to be played later this year in a country where cricket is the most popular sport.

The former Real Madrid players arrived in the southern Pakistan city of Karachi earlier in the day to promote the 2019 World Soccer Stars event comprised of two exhibition games to be held in April and received a traditional hat and scarf as a welcome gift.