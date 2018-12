Villarreal CF's newly appointed head coach Luis Garcia Plaza (C) leads his first training session of the team in Villarreal, eastern Spain, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Domenech Castello

Luis Garcia Plaza has been appointed as Villarreal's new head coach, replacing Javier Calleja, who had been dismissed over poor results, the La Liga team announced on Monday.

Garcia Plaza, who had in the past taken charge of Villarreal's reserve team during the 2005-06 season, is set to take the helm until the end of the season.