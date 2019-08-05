Barcelona forward Luis Suarez (r) fires a shot on goal with Arsenal's Calum looking on in the teams' Joan Gamper Trophy match at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

An acrobatic shot in the last minute of play by Uruguay's Luis Suarez brought home the 54th Joan Gamper Trophy to Barcelona with a 2-1 win over Arsenal in a rather typical preseason friendly match with little rhythm and marked by a series of fielding changes by both squads.

Barca's Argentine team captain, Leonel Messi, spoke publicly to fans before the match but did not take the pitch, and two other South Americans who just returned from vacation and had not yet trained with the team - Chile's Arturo Vidal and Brazil's Coutinho - did not play either, with the latter's countryman Arthur also sitting out the match, having attended just two practice sessions with the team.