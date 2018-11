Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez on Friday was named the Player Of The Month for October by La Liga, having scored four league goals and assisted on two more goals.

At the beginning of the month, Suarez set up his teammate Lionel Messi for the equalizer in Barcelona's away 1-1 draw against Valencia and then did the same and scored himself in Barça's 4-2 win over Sevilla.