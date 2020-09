A handout photo made available by FC Barcelona shows Uruguayan Luis Suarez posing for the photographers with some trophies during his farewell act as FC Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FC BARCELONA / MIGUEL RUIZ / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by AtleticodeMadrid.com shows Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez passing medical examination at Clinica Universidad de Navarra, in Naarra, Spain, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/AtleticodeMadrid.com / Alex Marin

Luis Suárez signs for two seasons at Atlético Madrid

Luis Suárez on Friday signed a two-season contract with Atlético Madrid after completing his medical in the Spanish capital.

The Uruguayan forward arrived in Madrid on a private jet and concluded his medical check-up at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, near Los Colchoneros’ Wanda stadium, by the early afternoon. EFE-EPA