(FILE) Real Madrid's Slovenian point guard receives the award as the best player of the Spanish Basketball ACB League 2017-18 during an awards ceremony held in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Víctor de los Reyes

Saski Baskonia's Vincent Poirier (L) and Real Madrid's Luka Doncic (R) in action during the first semifinal match of the ACB Liga Endesa between Saski Baskonia and Real Madrid at the Wizkin Center in Madrid, Spain, Jun. 13, 2018. EFE-EFE/ Juanjo Martin

Real Madrid point guard Luka Doncic arrived Wednesday in New York to attend the NBA draft, in which he is regarded as one of the top five favorites.

As seen in a video NBA shared on its official Twitter account, the Slovenian player arrived at the airport accompanied by his family, one day before the NBA Draft starts.