Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 32nd minute proved to be all Chelsea would need to beat Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 1-0 Wednesday and advance to the final of the Club World Cup against Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Aside from a potentially disastrous giveaway inside the first minute, the Blues were dominant before the break and after Hakim Ziyech fired over the cross-bar and Lukaku squandered a good chance, a blunder set up the Belgian to score from close range.