Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester United in Burnley, United Kingdom, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (R) applauds fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester United in Burnley, United Kingdom, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (R) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester United in Burnley, United Kingdom, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scored a brace to defeat host Burnley 2-0 on Sunday, earning the Red Devils their first Premier League victory in three matches.

The Belgium international's first goal was off a header in the 27th minute, while the second came just one minute before first-half stoppage time on a close-range shot.