Southampton's Yan Valery (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Mar. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Mar. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Mar. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (C) celebrates after scoring his second goal and his side 3-2 goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Mar. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Striker Romelu Lukaku netted a brace to lead Manchester United to a thrilling 3-2 win Saturday over visiting Southampton in Premier League action at Old Trafford.

The victory in that Matchday 29 contest catapulted the Red Devils (58 points) into the fourth spot ahead of Arsenal (57 points), who earlier in the day were held to a 1-1 draw by host Tottenham Hotspur.