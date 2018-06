Brazilian flags are seen on a street in Brazil. EFE

Supporters of imprisoned former Brazilian head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who would be the favorite in October presidential elections if allowed to run, demand his release. EPA-EFE/ Paulo Fonseca

Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend an event to launch his candidacy for a third term in office. The imprisoned former head of state, who is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption, is not expected to be allowed to compete in the October election. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, will provide his thoughts on the 2018 World Cup to a television channel and radio station.

Sports commentator Jose Trajano, who hosts a soccer show on TVT television and the Brasil Actual radio station, made the announcement Friday in a video uploaded to social media outlets affiliated with Lula's Workers' Party (PT).