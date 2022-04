Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong celebrates after scoring the team's winning goal in extra time against Levante in Valencia, Spain, on April 10, 2022. EFE/Biel Aliño

Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong (c) celebrates after scoring the team's winning goal in extra time against Levante in Valencia, Spain, on April 10, 2022. EFE/Biel Aliño

Luuk de Jong, with a header in extra time, rescued Barcelona from a road draw and enabled the team to eke out a win over a Levante that was superior in the first half and whom it only managed to finish off just before the final whistle to continue with its upward drive on the La Liga table.

The exciting match was played at Ciutat de Valencia stadium before some 20,000 spectators.