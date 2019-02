Lyon's supporters cheer during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, 03 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (down) and Moussa Dembele (up) of Lyon in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, 03 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Fekir Nabil of Lyon scores a penalty shot during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, 03 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Fekir Nabil (R) of Lyon and Dani Alves (L) of Paris Saint Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, 03 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, 03 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint Germain celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, 03 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Angel Di Maria (L) of Paris Saint Germain and Bertrand Traore (R) of Lyon in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, 03 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Lyon on Sunday caused the first defeat in this season of French Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint Germain, who had to play in the Groupama stadium without injured Neymar, by winning 2-1.

The Parisian team did not hold back anything when they faced Bruno Genesio's Lyon team, which extended their good form. PSG's Angel Di Maria took the usual place of the injured Neymar and shared the Parisian attack with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.