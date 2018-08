Olympique Lyonnais forward Mariano Diaz (R) in action against Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 17, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed Wednesday that he is negotiating with both Real Madrid and Sevilla for the sale of forward Mariano Diaz, who has expressed a desire to leave Les Gones.

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro had revealed on Tuesday that Real Madrid wants to try and buy back Diaz, whose contract stipulates that the Spanish team has the right to bring him back after selling him to the Ligue 1 side in 2017.