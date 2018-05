Pernille Harder (r) of Wolfsburg celebrates with teammates after scoring against Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League final on Thursday, May 24, in Kiev. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Isabel Kerschowski (c) of Wolfsburg attacks against Lyon during the UEFA Women's Champions League final on Thursday, May 24 in Kiev. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Amel Majri (r) of Lyon plays the ball against Anna Blasse of Wolfsburg during the UEFA Women's Champions League final on Thursday, May 24, in Kiev. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Lyon players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League final against Wolfsburg on Thursday, May 24, in Kiev. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Lyon defeated Wolfsburg 4-1 here Thursday to win a third consecutive fifth UEFA Women's Champions League title and their fifth overall, a new record for the competition.

The 90 minutes of regulation between the two powerhouses of women's club soccer in Europe - this was the third time they played each in the final - offered little in the way of excitement.