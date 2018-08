Macara of Ecuador's Galo Orozco (c) fights for the ball with Venezuela's Deportivo Táchira players Luis Chacon (l) and Romeri Villamizar (r) on Jan.l 26, 2018 in San Cristobal, Venezuela. EFE-EPA/JOHNNY ALEXANDER PARRA

Macara edged Universidad Catolica 1-0 and grabbed the top spot in the Ecuadorian league standings, while Independiente del Valle savored its first victory in the second phase of the season, a 3-1 win over current champion Emelec.

Moises Corozo scored the goal on Saturday that cemented Macara's win and gave it its 10 points in the standings, vis-a-vis Barcelona's 9-point total prior to its crucial away match on Monday against Deportivo Cuenca, which has 6 points.