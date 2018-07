French supporters celebrate on the Champs Elysees their team's victory after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final match between France and Croatia in Paris, France, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French supporters celebrate on the Champs Elysees their team's victory after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final match between France and Croatia in Paris, France, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French supporters celebrate on the Champs Elysees their team's victory after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final match between France and Croatia in Paris, France, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The president of France will on Monday hold a reception ceremony for the French national soccer team at his Elysee Palace official residence after the team celebrates its 2018 World Cup Russia victory with fans on Champs-Elysees avenue.

The world cup champions, also known among fans as "Les Bleus," will arrive at Charles de Gaulle Airport north of Paris at around 3.30 pm local time (1330 GMT).