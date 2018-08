Madison Keys of the US (L) hits a return to Pauline Parmentier of France (R) on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The United States' Madison Keys defeated France’s Pauline Parmentier in straight sets in the US Open first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

Last year’s losing finalist made light work of her French opponent, hitting 29 winners as she dispatched Parmentier in an hour and 35 minutes.