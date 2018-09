Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain hits a return to Madison Keys of the US during their quarter-final match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Madison Keys of the US hits a return to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their quarter-final match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MURPHY

Madison Keys of the US hits a return to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their quarter-final match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Madison Keys of the US celebrates after defeating Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their quarter-final match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

American Madison Keys, the 14th seed, beat Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, seeded 30th, in two sets 6-4 and 6-3 on Wednesday, and qualified for the second consecutive year to the semifinals of the US Open.

Keys, 23, on Wednesday secured her fourth victory in the four games she has played against Suarez Navarro. The American reached her first semifinals and then the final of the US Open last season, in which she lost to her compatriot, third-seeded Sloane Stephens.