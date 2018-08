View of Vallecas stadium where the capital's La Liga side Rayo Vallecano plays its home matches, and about which the Madrid regional government ruled Monday that no more events can be held there until ongoing renovation work is complete. EFE-EPA/File

View of Vallecas stadium where the capital's La Liga side Rayo Vallecano plays its home matches, and about which the Madrid regional government ruled Monday that no more events can be held there until ongoing renovation work is complete. EFE-EPA/File

The Madrid regional government, owners of the stadium where the capital's La Liga side Rayo Vallecano plays its home matches, said Monday that no more events can be held at the venue until ongoing renovation work is complete.

La Liga officials reacted by announcing the postponement of the Sept. 1 contest between Rayo and Athletic Club.