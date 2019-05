A fan wears a t-shirt featuring a message asking for tickets for the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

The UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool scheduled for Saturday at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium has put Madrid at the epicenter of European soccer.

The event that will bring an end to this edition of Europe’s elite club tournament and one of the most important soccer events in the world will have a direct economic impact of over 60 million euros ($66.91 million) in Madrid and the figures double when taking the indirect impact into consideration.