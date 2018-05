Rayo Vallecano's player Oscar Guido Trejo (2R) celebrates with fans their promotion to La Liga First Division League following their win against Lugo in their Second Division League match held at the stadium of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, May 27 2018 (issued on May 28). EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Madrid's mayor and regional president on Monday congratulated Rayo Vallecano after the Vallecas team secured promotion to Spain's top flight after two seasons in the country's second tier.

Manuela Carmena and Angel Garrido praised the team's efforts, which is the latest success story for Madrid-based clubs after Atletico's Europa League victory and Real's third consecutive Champions League victory on Saturday.