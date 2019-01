Real Madrid's head coach, Santiago Solari, arrives to a press conference after the team's training session at Valdebebas sport city in MAdrid, Spain, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Mariscal

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari on Wednesday declined to reveal any details related to the Spanish giants' strategy during the winter transfer window, amid speculation about the future of some of the club's players.

"I have no updates to tell you about the matter," Solari said during a press conference ahead of Madrid's La Liga game against Villarreal, scheduled for Thursday.