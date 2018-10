Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui attends a training session at the team's Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Monday downplayed the team's poor results in his debut season, including their current five-game winless skid, amid media rumors that his departure could be imminent.

Lopetegui spoke at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's home game against Czech club Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League group stage.