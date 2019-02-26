Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari on Tuesday said his whole team remained focused on the upcoming Clasico against arch-rival Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semis tie, and not on the recent conduct of his Wales winger Gareth Bale.

Bale, 29, has begun to display apparently poor behavior on and off the pitch such as not celebrating goals he nets, leaving games before they are finished, not attending team dinners, and stopping warm-ups if he learns he is not to be the team's first substitution of the game.