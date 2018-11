Mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena delivers a statements for the 30th anniversary of the signing of the 'Memorandum of Understanding' at the Admiralspalast theater, in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OMER MESSINGER

The mayor of Madrid Friday said she is proud that the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) has chosen Madrid as the venue for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Argentine teams River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Manuela Carmena was pleased that the match, set to take place at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Dec. 9, is to be played in the Spanish capital.