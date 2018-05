Mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena (R), greets Rayo Vallecano's head coach Miguel Angel Sanchez "Michel" (L) as they attend the celebration for Rayo Vallecano's promotion to Spanish Primera Division soccer league in Madrid, Spain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

The mayor of Madrid welcomed players, coaches and executives of Rayo Vallecano to city hall on Tuesday to celebrate the club's return to the top-flight of Spanish soccer after two years in the second division.

Manuela Carmena described Rayo's promotion to La Liga as "something huge."