Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa takes part in a training session held at the Wand Metropolitano sports city in Madrid, Spain, April 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

A Madrid prosecutor has accused Diego Costa of defrauding the tax office by more than one million euros ($1.13 million).

The Atletico Madrid forward allegedly failed to declare income of around 1.4 million euros in 2014, when he joined British club Chelsea.