Marco Asensio of Real Madrid CF gets injured during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 semi final match between Kashima Antlers and Real Madrid CF in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup final against home favorite Al-Ain after sustaining a right leg muscle injury that could sideline him for a month, the Spanish powerhouse said Friday.

During the few minutes he played in Madrid's 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers of Japan in the semifinal, Asensio struggled again with muscle discomfort and missed the group training on Thursday.