Junior playing against River plate at the Monumental stadium of Buenos Aires Argentina . Oct 15 2000 EPA-EFE FILE/INFOSIC/EDGARDO GOMEZ

The South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) reached out to Spanish officials on Thursday to request the use of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium as the venue for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, government sources told EFE.

Conmebol representatives made the request, at a meeting with Spanish officials, executives from Real Madrid - the stadium's owner - executives from FIFA, soccer's world governing body.