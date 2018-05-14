Rayo Vallecano players huddle before a match against Levante at the Estadio de Vallecas, on May 15, 2016. EFE-EPA FILE/KIKO HUESCA

A scrappy second-division team in the Spanish capital that has been traditionally overshadowed by its mightier neighbors, Real Madrid and Atletico, was on Monday reeling from a loss that has temporarily delayed the anticipated euphoria of clinching a promotion to the country's top flight of soccer, La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano currently leads La Liga 2 with 73 points, despite Sunday's 1-2 home loss against bottom-of-the-standings Córdoba, and is eagerly eyeing next weekend's away visit to neighboring Alcorcón _ an industrial commuter city in the southwest of Madrid's metropolitan area _ as its chance to formalize the team's return to first division.