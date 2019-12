General view of an electronic panel depicting the match fixtures during the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 round of 16 draw ceremony at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

Former British soccer player Kelly Smith (L) shows the lot of England's soccer club Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 round of 16 draw ceremony at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

Turkish soccer player Hamit Altintop shows the lot of Spain's soccer club FC Barcelona, during the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 round of 16 draw ceremony at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are set to take English heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League, with other big-hitter Barcelona and Juventus lined up for clashes with Napoli and Lyon respectively.

Man City were the odds-on favorites to win the Champions League with defending title-holders Liverpool second-most likely, according to most bookmakers. EFE-EPA