Madrid's regional and local governments confirmed on Tuesday their joint commitment of 9 million euros (nearly $10.5 million) to host the 2019 Davis Cup tennis tournament.

The Community of Madrid regional government's vice president, Pedro Ojeda, announced the two authorities would each pay 4.5 million euros ($5.23 million), with another million euros contributed by the Madrid trade fair organization IFEMA.