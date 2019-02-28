Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr reacts during the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIKO HUESCA

Seeking to stay in the game for the La Liga title, Real Madrid is set to face off again against Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, just three days after the Catalan club defeated 3-0 Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.

The third-placed team, led by Argentine coach Santiago Solari, does not have many options as it is obligated to win Saturday's match, not only to cut Barcelona's lead from nine points to six, but also to redeem itself in front of its fans following Wednesday's Spanish Cup Clasico.