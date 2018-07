French president Emmanuel Macron (L) embraces Kylian Mbappe of France after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, Jul. 15, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel (out of frame), speak at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, May 30, 2018.

Paul Pogba (C) of France and his brothers Florentin (L), Mathias (R) and their mother Yeo celebrate with the World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, Jul. 15, 2018.

The president of Venezuela Monday called for an end to racism against immigrants in Europe while congratulating the France national soccer team for its 2018 World Cup title, noting that several players in the team are of African descent.

"The French team won, although it looked like an African team. Actually, Africa won - the African immigrants who have arrived in France," Nicolas Maduro said during an official event in Caracas, which was aired on state television VTV.