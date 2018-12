Omar Arellano (L) of Herediano vies for the ball with Heiner Mora (R) of Saprissa during the final match of the Costa Rican national soccer championship, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 23 December 2018. A goal in the second overtime of Mexican striker Aldo Magana gave Herediano the victory over the Saprissa 2-3 and the 27th title of Costa Rican soccer. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Mexican forward Aldo Magaña scored a second-half goal for Herediano, leading the club to a 3-2 win over Saprissa and its 27th Costa Rican league title over the weekend.

In a hard-fought match, Herediano won the second leg of the Apertura tournament final, thanks to the goals scored Sunday by Jimmy Marin in the 47th minute, Cristian Reyes in the 70th minute and the great header by Magaña in the 113th minute.