D.J. Augustin (L) of Chicago Bulls and Bobby Portis (R) of Orlando Magic in action during an NBA basketball game between Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls at the Arena Mexico City in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kris Dunn (L) of Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic player Nikola Vucevic (R) of Montenegro in action during an NBA basketball game between Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls at the Arena Mexico City in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Wendell Carter (L) and Zach Lavine (R) of Chicago Bulls in action during an NBA basketball game between Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls at the Arena Mexico City in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Montenegrin center Nicola Vucevic top-scored with 26 points on Thursday to help Orlando Magic beat Chicago Bulls 97-91 and break a three-match losing streak in the first match of the NBA schedule in Mexico.

At Mexico City Arena, Vucevic broke a 91-91 deadlock and led a Magic attack in the final moments of the match, with guard DJ Agustin converting four free-throws and sealing the win for Orlando.