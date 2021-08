Ben Maher of great Britain on Explosion W competes in the Jumping Individual Jump-Off Final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Gold medalist Ben Maher of Great Britain during the victory ceremony of the the Jumping Individual Final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS