Algeria supporters celebrate after Algeria won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON2019) semi-final soccer match against Nigeria, in Algiers, Algeria, July 14, 2019.EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the winning goal with his team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Semi final soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gavin Barker

Nigeria's Odion Ighalo (L) celebrates after scoring the 1-1 by penalty during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Semi final soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Nigeria's Awaziem Collins (L) in action against Algeria's Mohamed Belailim during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Semi final soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Nigeria's Jamilu Collins (R) in action against Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Semi final soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez (L) celebrates scoring the winning goal with his team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Semi final soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gavin Barker

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez converted a free kick on Sunday during the last minute of injury time, sending Algeria through to the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 2-1 win over Nigeria.

Algeria – which will play Senegal in the final – and Nigeria played a tough, tactical game without many opportunities. An unlucky own goal by the Nigerians and later a successful penalty shot for them seemed to lead both teams to extra time.