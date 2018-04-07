Italy's Simone Bolelli (L) and Fabio Fognini (R) in action during thier doubles match against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in a Davis Cup World Group quarter-final tie between Italy and France in Genoa, Italy, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Italy's Simone Bolelli (L up) and Fabio Fognini (R up) in action against France's Pierre Hugues Herbert (L down) and Nicolas Mahut (R down) during their doubles match in a Davis Cup World Group quarter-final tie between Italy and France in Genoa, Italy, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

France's Pierre Hugues Herbert (R) and Nicolas Mahut (L) celebrate after winning their doubles match against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini of Italy in a Davis Cup World Group quarter final tie between Italy and France in Genoa, Italy, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

The French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert defeated the Italian duo of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 here Saturday, giving their Davis Cup team a 2-1 lead in this quarter-final tie.

Mahut and Herbert - world No. 9 and 13, respectively, in the ATP doubles rankings - needed one hour and 54 minutes to prevail over the Italian pair on red clay at the Valletta Cambiaso ASD tennis club in this northern city and move the defending champions one win away from the semi-finals.