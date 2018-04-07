The French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert defeated the Italian duo of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 here Saturday, giving their Davis Cup team a 2-1 lead in this quarter-final tie.
Mahut and Herbert - world No. 9 and 13, respectively, in the ATP doubles rankings - needed one hour and 54 minutes to prevail over the Italian pair on red clay at the Valletta Cambiaso ASD tennis club in this northern city and move the defending champions one win away from the semi-finals.